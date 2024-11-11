ARMA: In 30 years, more than $100 billion was taken abroad from Ukraine

During the years of independence, more than $100 billion was taken abroad from Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of the Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA) Olena Duma, reports Ukrinform.

"We have analyzed that, as of today, we can talk about figures of more than $100 billion as a dynamic figure located abroad," Duma said.

According to her, in order to return such assets, the agency in July 2023 developed and approved the procedure for the sale of seized assets abroad. However, ARMA cannot in such a case choose a buyer on its own, but is obliged to create a tender commission with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Justice, which will choose the auction organizer based on eight criteria.

She also explained that the experience of selling similar assets is taken into account — for yachts it can be a global auction house, for real estate — a real estate agency, for works of art — specialized sites.

