AP: China has built a prototype nuclear reactor for the countryʼs first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

China has built a land-based prototype nuclear reactor for a large surface warship. This may indicate that China is engaged in the construction of the countryʼs first nuclear aircraft carrier.

This was reported by the Associated Press (AP) with reference to research by the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California, whose researchers confirmed for the first time that China is working on a nuclear power plant for an aircraft carrier.

Experts first investigated the mountainous area near the city of Leshan in southwest Chinaʼs Sichuan province because of suspicions that China was building a reactor to produce weapons-grade plutonium or tritium. But a study of satellite images, project tenders, personnel files and information on environmental impacts revealed that China is building a prototype reactor for a large warship.

The reactor was built in a new building located at Base 909. It is controlled by the China Nuclear Energy Institute.

It was this institution that purchased reactor equipment "intended to be installed on a large surface warship."

The conclusion that the reactor was being built for an aircraft carrier was made because of the "national defense designation" of the project.

What preceded

Currently, the USA and France have nuclear aircraft carriers in the world. The US has a total of 11, which allows the country to maintain several strike groups around the world, in particular, in the Indo-Pacific region, which includes China.

China currently has three aircraft carriers. The country is already developing a fourth, but it is not yet known whether it will be nuclear.

Chinaʼs navy is already the largest in the world in terms of numbers and is being modernized rapidly. Adding nuclear carriers to the countryʼs fleet will be a big threat to the US.

After all, after launch, it is nuclear aircraft carriers that can stay at sea much longer, since they do not need to refuel, and there is more space on board for fuel and weapons for aircraft, which expands their capabilities. They are also able to generate more energy to run advanced systems.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed defense officials to build a "first-class" navy and make China a maritime power as part of his plan for a major rejuvenation of the country.

A recent report by Chinaʼs Ministry of Defense said the modernization is aligned with Chinaʼs "increasing emphasis on maritime space and growing demands" for its navy to "operate at greater distances from mainland China."

The 2019 documents say Chinaʼs navy is adapting to strategic demands by "accelerating the transition of its missions from near-sea defense to far-sea defense missions.”

