The Ukrainian film “U ARE THE UNIVERSE” won two more prestigious awards

The Ukrainian film "U ARE THE UNIVERSE" directed by Pavlo Ostrikov won awards at two more prestigious film festivals.

This was reported by the State Film Agency.

At the FilmFestival Cottbus in Germany, the film received the award for best direction and the prize of audience sympathy. The monetary reward is €7 500.

And actor Volodymyr Kravchuk, who plays the main role, won the "Best Actor" award at The Thessaloniki International Film Festival in Greece. Now Kravchuk is a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a correspondent for Armiya TV, and the film itself was shot before the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

You Are Cosmos made its world debut as part of the Discovery program at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). In 2020, the film became one of the winners of the 14th competitive selection of State Cinema. At the Ukrainian box office, you should wait for "You — Cosmos" from the spring of 2025.

"U ARE THE UNIVERSE" is a sci-fi tragicomedy about the Ukrainian trucker Andriy, who remains the only survivor in the universe after the explosion of the Earth. The French scientist Catherine establishes contact with him, and they decide to fly to meet each other despite the great distance.