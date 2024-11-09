Ukrainian boxer Vyacheslav Uzelkov died. He was 45 years old.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Boxing Federation.

So far, the reasons and circumstances of the athleteʼs death are unknown. However, since January of this year, he complained about health problems due to professional sports on social networks.

In April, the Ukrainian boxer had a heart operation. Then Uzelkov wrote on his Instagram that he had a "new heart." This was not the only operation of the athlete this year.

"One operation was in Vinnytsia, the second in Shalimov, where not a single vessel was saved, and three operations in a row at the Heart Institute. That is, in almost 3 months, 5 operations and a week under anesthesia," the athlete said in April.

Then he also emphasized that now he can forget about professional sports.

Vyacheslav Uzelkov was a professional Ukrainian boxer, winner of the world and European championships among amateurs. After completing his sports career in 2013, he became a TV presenter.

