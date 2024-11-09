There was an explosion at a railway station in Pakistan: 25 dead and half a hundred injured

There was an explosion at a railway station in the province of Baluchistan, Pakistan. At least 25 people died, including 14 servicemen.

This was reported by AFP with reference to a police representative.

Among the 25 confirmed dead are 14 servicemen, said Muhammad Baluj, a high-ranking representative of the local police.

Sky News notes that the bomb exploded in the southwestern city of Quetta, when almost 100 passengers were waiting for a train to Rawalpindi. According to the channel, more than 50 people were injured.

The Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the suicide bomber specifically targeted troops at the railway station.

What preceded

Baluchistan is a historical region on the northern coast of the Indian Ocean, divided between Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan.

The armed conflict in this region has been going on since 1948. Local Baloch nationalists are trying to resist the government forces of Iran and Pakistan.

"Balochistan Liberation Army" is an armed formation fighting for the independence of the region. After a series of attacks using explosive devices in 2006, the governments of Pakistan, the United States and the United Kingdom designated VAB as a terrorist organization.

