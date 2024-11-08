Court suspends Trumpʼs Capitol storming case

The court suspended the case of newly elected President Donald Trump about the storming of the Capitol (the USA). The prosecutor said that it is worth assessing the circumstances that have developed.

NBC News writes about it.

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith noted that "in light of the election results," the prosecution "respectfully asks the court to cancel the remaining dates in the pre-trial schedule to allow the government time to assess this unprecedented circumstance."

Smithʼs team said it would inform the judge of "the results of its debate" by December 2.

The case of the storming of the Capitol

U.S. Attorney Jack Smith is investigating attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The investigation concerned, in particular, the nomination of false voters in states where Trump lost and the campaign to pressure his then-Vice President Mike Pence to annul the election. Despite this, Trump continues his election campaign to participate in the 2024 US presidential election.

