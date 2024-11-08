Ukraine terminated the agreement on air traffic with Iran

The government has decided to terminate the 1993 air service agreement with Iran.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Council Taras Melnychuk.

This agreement was signed by the countries on July 9, 1993 in Tehran.

It should be noted that flights from Ukraine to Iran were stopped in 2020. Then the plane of the International Airlines of Ukraine was shot down by the Iranian military during the departure from Tehran.

As a result of the plane crash, 167 passengers and 9 crew members died, it was among the 50 biggest disasters in history. Among the dead were citizens of Ukraine.

At the moment, all air travel is prohibited in Ukraine. That is, in case of opening of air traffic, connections with Iran will not be opened.

In September, France, Germany and Britain announced that they would cancel air traffic with Iran due to the transfer of Russian missiles.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.