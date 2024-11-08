The government agreed with the heads of the Volyn and Ttanscarpathian Regional State Administrations

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the new heads of the Volyn and Transcarpathian Regional State Administrations.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

In particular, the Cabinet approved the appointment of:

the head of the Volyn Regional State Administration Ivan Rudnytskyi;

the head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration Myroslav Biletskyi.

Since May 2024, Ivan Rudnytskyi headed the SBU Department of the Volyn region. Before that, he headed the SBU in Transcarpathian and Poltava regions.

Myroslav Biletskyi was the acting head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration from September 2024. Since February 2021, he has held the position of first deputy head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration.

In addition, Roman Opimakh was dismissed from the position of head of the State Geology and Subsoil Service of Ukraine, and as the acting head of the department Serhiy Dekhtyarenko was appointed.

The government also dismissed Oleksandr Serhiy from the post of the Deputy Minister of Defense.

