In 2025, teachersʼ salaries will be raised

In 2025, the salary of teachers will be higher — this decision was adopted by the government.

This was reported by the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

So, from January 1, 2025, teachers will receive an allowance of 1 000 hryvnias (1 300 hryvnias before taxes), and from September 1, 2025 — up to 2 000 hryvnias (2 600 hryvnias before taxes).

"I understand that this decision does not solve all the problems that exist today with teachersʼ salaries, and it is the first step towards changing the situation even in the conditions of martial law and budget deficit," Lisovyi said.

In August, Lisovyi noted that the average salary of a teacher in Ukraine is 12 000 hryvnias. And for "preschool" teachers — 6 thousand hryvnias.