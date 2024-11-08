Members of the international drug business were exposed in Ukraine and 20 million hryvnias worth of drugs were seized

Law enforcement officers neutralized an international criminal organization that was engaged in the production, smuggling and sale of drugs in Ukraine and abroad.

This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

During the special operation, 17 members of the group were immediately exposed in seven regions of Ukraine, and two drug laboratories were liquidated, which produced more than 100 kg of drugs every month, including especially dangerous psychotropics — PVP and mephedrone.

The investigation revealed that the suspects sold drugs in Ukraine, and also shipped them in bulk to Europe and the South Caucasus, disguising them as childrenʼs toys and food.

The suspects also organized deliveries of LSD, cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and other drugs to Ukraine, which were sold through specially created channels in Telegram. One of them was included in the rating of the five most popular online stores selling drugs in different regions of Ukraine.

Drug products ready for sale were sent by mail to couriers who distributed drugs in the Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Every month, the gang members received up to 25 international shipments of childrenʼs goods from Canada, inside which they hid vacuum briquettes of cocaine, psychotropic substances and precursors. In this they were helped by contacts among representatives of the foreign drug mafia.

The law enforcement officers established that the organizer of the drug syndicate is a 22-year-old man from Odesa who involved six local residents, including his own grandfather, in the illegal business. Both Ukrainians and foreign citizens were involved in the drug business.

The group received 25 million hryvnias in net profit from the drug trade. According to the National Police, those involved in the case spent the money to buy and manufacture drugs, as well as for their own needs, for example, the purchase of luxury cars and real estate, and for vacations.

During the searches, almost 40 kg of narcotics and psychotropic substances, as well as almost 1 000 liters of precursors, hashish oil and marijuana extract were seized from those involved in the case. The value of this property at black market prices reaches 20 million hryvnias.

The law enforcement officers also found packing devices, mobile phones, computer equipment, notebooks and other evidence of the detaineesʼ criminal activities.

The Security Service of Ukraine informed the accused about suspicions under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to 12 years in prison.

