In Poltava, a law enforcement officer and “authorities” were detained — they grabbed a girl and beat her boyfriend

Three men were arrested in Poltava, who are suspected of beating a boy who stood up for a girl.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The incident took place on November 2, 2024 in a restaurant where unknown persons beat the boy. The victimʼs girlfriend said on social networks that the beaten boy stood up for her, as the men at the next table began to cling to her.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a concussion, a broken nose and other injuries.

The investigation established that among the attackers were a local law enforcement officer and a well-known businessman with a criminal record in Poltava, as well as his assistant.

The extras are planned to be charged with hooliganism committed by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.