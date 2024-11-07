The National Aviation University was finally divided into an institute and an academy

The National Aviation University (NAU) completed the process of splitting the university into the Kyiv Aviation Institute (KAI) and the State Flight Academy (SFA) in Kropyvnytskyi.

MP and the head of the subcommittee on education Roman Hryschuk informed about this.

According to him, KAI is the first institution of higher education in Ukraine, which is registered in the organizational and legal form of a state non-commercial enterprise (SNCE) instead of a budget institution.

MP says that this will give more financial autonomy and at the same time place more responsibility on the university management.

SNCE form is the form in which all hospitals now exist after the medical reform.

"KAI is a participant in an experiment to strengthen the role of supervisory boards. The elected supervisory board of the university will have more powers, including the appointment of the head of the university. At the same time, KAI is being cleansed of old corruption schemes, of the constant desire to build up the territory of the stadium and campus with garbage, of hundreds of dead souls in the state," Hryschuk added.

The acting head of the university Ksenia Semenova explained that the institution was given the name KAI because it is historical.

"KAI was born at the time of the emergence of aviation as a new industry. Now we are also in a historical moment. The world has changed. The international security system has changed. Higher education in Ukraine will either respond to these changes, or it will be bent," she emphasized.

The decision to reorganize NAU was made in October 2023. The Ministry of Science explained that they had received letters many times from the staff of the Flight Academy of NAU in the city of Kropyvnytskyi with a request to separate their institution from NAU. The Flight Academy has drone workshops that can work for defense capability, but under the direction of another institution of higher education, their capabilities are limited.

As part of the reform of the higher education institution, a new dean was appointed in March 2024. The acting head is Ksenia Semenova, a member of the Kyiv City Council. In April, she gave a long interview to Babel about the problems, debts and construction of the strategic university, its new developments and cooperation with Brave1 .

