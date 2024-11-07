Zelensky: The agreement between Ukraine and Hungary was not signed due to the lack of a clause on supporting NATO membership

The draft bilateral document with Hungary currently does not contain a clause on supporting Ukraineʼs membership in NATO, so Ukraine is not signing it.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a press conference following the results of the summit of the European Political Community in Budapest.

"Hungaryʼs support of Ukraine in the EU is important to us. Hungaryʼs support of Ukraine in NATO is important to us. The document currently does not include Hungaryʼs support for Ukraine in NATO. And since there is no such thing, this document is not signed," he stated.

Zelensky spoke about plans to sign a bilateral agreement with Hungary back in July. According to him, this document should regulate relations between the countries. In October, he added that the agreement also touches on the issue of security, namely Ukraineʼs accession to NATO. In it, Ukraine asks Hungary not to block the invitation of the Alliance.

