2024 may be the hottest year in human history

2024 is likely to be the hottest year on record.

This was reported on Thursday by the Copernicus Climate Change Monitoring Service of the European Union, Reuters reports.

This year, from January to October, the average global temperature was so high that 2024 is certain to be the worldʼs hottest year ever, unless the temperature anomaly reverses by the end of the year, which is unlikely.

The reason for such abnormal heat is global warming all over the world. It is caused by carbon dioxide emissions from burning coal, oil and gas.

This year will also be the first year that global temperatures will be more than 1.5°C warmer than the pre-industrial period of 1850-1900, when humans began burning fossil fuels on an industrial scale.

In 2015, the countries of the world signed the Paris Agreement, where they undertook to combat global warming that would exceed 1.5 °C.

"Limitations established in the Paris Agreement are beginning to collapse due to the too slow pace of climate action around the world," said the climatologist.

The Earth is getting hotter and hotter — before that, the UN declared 2023 to be the warmest year since 1850. Scientists believe that such climate changes are mostly caused by human activity and the appearance of the natural phenomenon El Niño.

This yearʼs August became the warmest for Europe in history — the average air temperature was +16.82 °C, which is 0.71 °C higher than the average value for August 1991-2020.

Meteorologists set 11 temperature records in the capital during September.

