“Ukrenergo” declared a technical default on “green” bonds

NEC "Ukrenergo" has suspended payments on debt obligations under "green" sustainable development bonds since November 9.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

“Ukrenergo” emphasized that this technical solution will be in effect until the debt restructuring is completed, which is planned in the coming months.

The company together with the Cabinet of Ministers are taking the necessary measures to reach an agreement with bondholders in the coming months.

NEC informed its partners and creditors about the temporary suspension of payments for "green" bonds, as well as assured the operational and financial stability of the company.

According to the statement, “Ukrenergo” will continue to fulfill its obligations and operational functions. In particular, this applies to the current tasks of the NEC — preparing for winter, restoring, arranging protection and strengthening the stability of the unified energy system of Ukraine in the conditions of martial law.

"Green" bonds are securities that attract funds for financing environmental projects, in particular for the construction of power plants based on renewable energy sources.

