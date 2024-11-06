The United States tested the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile

The USA conducted a test launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Minuteman III.

This is reported on the website of the Vandenberg base of the US Space Force.

The unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile Minuteman III was launched at 23:01 Pacific time on November 5, 2024 (at 05:01 on November 6, Kyiv time) from the Vandenberg Space Force base located in the American state of California.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

This launch has been planned for years, its purpose is to test the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapons system, as well as to demonstrate the US nuclear forces and to assure the lethality and effectiveness of the countryʼs nuclear deterrent, according to the US Air Force Global Strike Command.

"The intercontinental ballistic missile test launches demonstrate that the US intercontinental ballistic missile fleet is ready, reliable, and effective," Vandenberg Space Force Base said in a statement.

The Minuteman III is a solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile. As of 2009, the US had 450 missiles with 550 nuclear warheads. The Minuteman III has been in service with the US Army since 1970. Its flight range is approximately 9.5 thousand kilometers.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.