Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digitalization of Poland Krzysztof Havkowski said that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wants to drag Poland into a war with Russia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called such theses baseless — Ukraineʼs resistance prevents the expansion of the war and potential military threats to Poland.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Krzysztof Havkowskiʼs statement came amid Ukraineʼs calls for Poland to shoot down Russian missiles and drones flying in Polandʼs direction.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that it is safer for Polish citizens and in their interests for Poland to shoot down aerial targets over the territory of Ukraine

"Taking into account the numerous provocations, cyberattacks and violations of the sovereign airspace of Poland and other European states by Russian missiles and drones, talking about Ukraineʼs alleged desire to involve Poland or other countries in the war is considered unacceptable at the very least," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized.

