The expositors of Yanukovychʼs time received sentences

MP of Ukraine of the 6th convocation from the “Party of Regions” and former head of the public security police and deputy commander of Kyiv "Berkut" were sentenced to 5 years in prison.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The court found the defendants guilty of abuse of power and official authority, which was accompanied by violence, inciting national enmity, hatred, and humiliating national honor and dignity.

Ex-law enforcement officers were also deprived of the special rank of police colonel.

Prosecutors proved in court that in April 2010, the ex-MP at the Ukrainian House in Kyiv organized and managed an exhibition of photographs and documents entitled "Volyn Discord — Polish and Jewish Victims of the OUN-UPA." He wanted to incite national enmity and hatred.

When during the exhibition some of the visitors wanted to express their opinion about those events, on the order of the former MP from the “Party of Regions”, law enforcement officers used violence against them. Then the law enforcement officers illegally detained 13 citizens and drew up reports on the alleged commission of administrative offenses. Later, the court found all the detainees innocent.

At the same time, the ex-MP offended the feelings of citizens because of their civic position, which was different from his.

The verdict was handed down without the participation of those involved in the case — they are hiding in the Russian Federation and in the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by the Russians.

