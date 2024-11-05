Pakistan conducted a test launch of a ballistic missile from a warship

Pakistan successfully conducted a test launch of a ballistic missile of its own production from aboard a warship.

This was reported by the Interdepartmental Public Relations Service of the Armed Forces of Pakistan (ISPR).

The missile with a range of 350 km is capable of "hitting land and sea targets with high precision." The system is equipped with an advanced navigation system with speed change functions.

The test was witnessed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Navy Admiral Naveed Ashraf, other senior officers and engineers. The ISPR did not specify other details about the missile.

Pakistan has several classes of short-range ballistic missiles such as Hatf-I and Nasr.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.