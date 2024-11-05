North Korea launched ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan.

This was reported in the Office of the Prime Minister of Japan and the South Korean agency Yonhap.

South Koreaʼs Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the missiles were launched at around 07:30 local time (00:30 Kyiv time) from the Sariwon district in North Hwanghae province. The number of missiles and other details were not specified.

The Japanese TV channel NHK, referring to data from the Ministry of Defense of Japan, specified that at least seven missiles reached a height of about 100 km, and their flight range was 400 km. All the missiles are believed to have landed in the sea near the Korean Peninsula. It happened on the day of the US presidential election.

On October 31, North Korea conducted its longest test of the Hwasong-19 ballistic missile. It reached an altitude of 7 000 kilometers, and the flight range was a thousand kilometers. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the test "a response to enemies."

In response to last weekʼs launch, South Korea, the United States and Japan conducted joint aerial exercises involving an American B-1B bomber.

