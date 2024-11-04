The first penguin egg appeared near the Antarctic station “Akademik Vernadskyi”

Penguins near the Ukrainian Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadskyi" have their first egg.

This was reported by the National Antarctic Science Center.

The find was discovered by the biologist of the 29th UAE Svitozar Davydenko, who monitors the success of penguin reproduction. He purposefully checked the nests to fix the exact date. Accuracy helps track whether there is any change over the years and how it depends on external conditions, including climate change.

"During the nesting period, when the biologists make the rounds and approach the nests, the penguins usually leave. If the penguin behaves in the opposite way — when the scientist approaches, it stays on the nest and clings tightly to it, then there is definitely an egg there," explained Svitozar Davydenko.

On Galindez Island, where the Ukrainian station is located, mainly subantarctic penguins nest. They lay an average of two eggs, sometimes three. Males and females incubate them alternately.

Subantarctic penguins are the largest and brightest among those that nest on Galindez. They have a height of up to 81 cm, a red beak, white spots above the eyes, and also — as if wearing a tailcoat. In addition, these birds are thermophilic, unlike other species that prefer the cold.

In mid-October, the "great return" of penguins began on Galindez Island. Thousands of subantarctic penguins occupied nesting sites because the sea ice was melting. Penguins made nests of stones to settle down and lay their eggs.

