Composer Quincy Jones has died. He worked with Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra

American composer and producer Quincy Jones died at the age of 92.

The Guardian writes about it.

The cause of the producerʼs death is not known, but it is noted that he died in the evening of November 3 in the circle of his family in Los Angeles.

Quincy Jones

Jones is the producer of Michael Jacksonʼs best-selling music album "Thriller". He also worked with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Dinah Washington and performed with Duke Ellington. This made him one of the most versatile figures in 20th century pop culture

He was also a successful score composer for dozens of films and had numerous hits to his name. Jones was the leader of a big band jazz orchestra, an arranger for jazz stars including Count Basie. His television and film production company, founded in 1990, had great success with The Prince of Beverly Hills and other shows.

Additionally, Quincy Jones is tied for third behind Beyoncé and Jay-Z for the most Grammy Award nominations of all time, with 80 to eachʼs 88.

In 1964, Jones became the first African-American to score a major Hollywood film, according to Variety. During his career, he was nominated seven times for the award for the best music and song. The award was presented to him for an outstanding individual contribution to the cause of humanism. In the 90s, Jones was the publisher of Vibe, a popular magazine about hip-hop culture.

Jones was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and awarded the US National Medal of Arts. He is survived by six daughters and a son.

