The second largest city in Pakistan, Lahore is the second most polluted city. There is a partial lockdown

Authorities have closed primary schools in Pakistanʼs second-largest city, Lahore, for a week due to significant air pollution.

This is reported by Reuters, BBC.

According to the IQair ranking of the most polluted big cities, Lahore is currently the second most polluted city in the world. Even yesterday, the city topped the rating.

Air pollution has been observed there for several days. For example, on Saturday, November 2, the air quality index, which measures a number of pollutants, exceeded 1 000. This is well above the 300 mark, which the World Health Organization considers "dangerous". The level of small solid particles in the air, which cause the most damage to health, has also increased dangerously.

According to WHO, breathing in toxic air can have catastrophic health consequences, including strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and some respiratory diseases.

The population of Lahore reaches 14 million inhabitants. Due to the environmental situation, only primary schools were closed, and high school students were required to wear masks to protect themselves from the negative effects of smog.

From today, 50% of office workers will also work from home within the "green lockdown". The government is urging people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel. Vehicles equipped with pumps spray water into the air to control smog levels.

The decision to extend or end the lockdown in primary schools will be reviewed on Saturday, November 9, when the air pollution level will be measured again.

Environment official Raja Jehangir Anwar said the biggest problem causing smog, and consequently pollution, is the practice of stubble burning on the border with India.

This problem, according to the authorities, cannot be solved without discussion with India, so the country will initiate such negotiations.

At the same time, the capital of India, Delhi, which is 418 kilometers from Lahore, is in first place in the ranking in terms of air pollution.

Itʼs an annual problem in Pakistan, but it gets worse in winter, when colder, denser air keeps pollutants closer to the ground.

Therefore, in October, students were forbidden to walk outdoors until January, and school hours were adjusted so that children do not walk the streets at the time when the level of pollution is the highest.

