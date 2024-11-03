The Disney animator was sentenced to 25 years in prison for pedophilia and human trafficking

The former graphic designer of the Disney and Pixar animation studios, who participated in the creation of the cartoons "Ratatouille" and "The Incredibles", was sentenced to 25 years in prison for pedophilia, complicity in rape and human trafficking.

The French newspapers Le Monde and Le Figaro write about it.

A court in France sentenced 59-year-old Bolhem Bouchiba on October 31. He was found guilty of sexually abusing children in the years 2012-2021 — there are hundreds of cases.

The prosecution alleged that Bouchiba ordered the rape of children from the Philippines and watched them live on air. The victims are little girls aged 5-10, at least once the victim was a two-year-old girl. While watching, Bouchiba masturbated and said what to do with children, calling them "pigs". He paid €50-100 for each such broadcast.

The animator was also accused of complicity in human trafficking, he pleaded guilty.

"I know everything I did. I apologize to the victims," Bouchiba said during his last words.

In total, Bouchiba spent more than €50 000 on child abuse broadcasts. He must pay material compensation to the survivors. After leaving prison, he will not be able to work with children, and he will also be monitored by relevant institutions for 20 years.

In the Philippines, about one in three people live below the poverty line, and 1% of children are sexually abused for money.