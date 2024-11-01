Bloomberg: Turkey plans to pass a law on “foreign agents”. Similar ones are already operating in Georgia and Russia

Turkey intends to introduce a new law against foreign influence. Civil society fears that it could be used to suppress dissent.

This is reported by the Bloomberg agency, whose journalists have familiarized themselves with the relevant draft law.

The legislation, which will be debated in parliament in the coming days, aims to curb those who work against "the security of the state or its internal or external political interests" under the influence or at the behest of a foreign country or organization.

According to the draft law, the punishment can be up to seven years in prison.

The move is part of a broader judicial package proposed by President Recep Erdoganʼs Justice and Development Party and is reminiscent of a foreign agent law recently passed in Georgia, as well as a similar law in Russia.

Forensic experts and journalists have expressed concern about the lawʼs ambiguity and broad wording. Turkeyʼs political interests can shift, they say, and the authorities can use this ambiguity to stifle any criticism of the government.

Dozens of media groups issued statements opposing the foreign influence law and calling for its repeal.

"We consider this bill as an alarming threat to freedom of expression and civil society. A vaguely formulated draft law can turn everyday journalistic and public activities into punishable crimes," said vice president of the European Federation of Journalists Mustafa Kuleli.

On May 14, the Parliament of Georgia finally adopted the law on "foreign agents", despite the resistance of the opposition and mass protests with clashes in the capital. This document provides for the creation of a special register, which will list all non-commercial legal entities and mass media that are financed from abroad by more than 20%. They have to publish an annual financial report or face fines and audits. Due to the adoption of this law on July 9, the European Union suspended the integration process of Georgia.

