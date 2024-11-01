SBU detained a man in the Sumy region. He works for Russia — called for shelling of Shostka

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a man in the Sumy region on suspicion of working for Russia. The law enforcement officers established that the ex-MP from the banned “Party of Regions” was spying on the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The investigation established that the person involved was following the directions of movement of the echelons of the Armed Forces and recording the locations of Ukrainian troops protecting the border of the Sumy region. He traveled around the area by car, took photos and videos and handed them over to the personnel officer of the Bryansk region of FSB of Russia.

In the reports to the Russian curator, the suspect, who used the pseudonym "Afanasiy", not only wrote the coordinates of the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also asked the occupiers to beat Shostka, in particular, the buildings of the territorial recruit centers (TRCs).

Investigators of the Security Service detained the man at his home in Shostka and informed him of the suspicion of treason, for which he faces a life sentence.

