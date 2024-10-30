SBI came with searches to the Odesa BES in the case of the “grain corridor”. Damages to the state may exceed 10 billion hryvnias

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) came with large-scale searches to the territorial administration of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) in the Odesa region.

For the first time, such information appeared in the local publication "Dumska" around 1:00 p.m. Later, this was confirmed to Babel by sources in the law enforcement agencies.

The searches are being carried out due to the "grain corridor" case — presumably, a number of grain traders avoided paying taxes, which could cause losses to the state of more than 10 billion hryvnias.

