Secretary of the National Security Council: They plan to call up 160,000 more people to the Defense Forces

More than 160 000 more people are planned to join the Defense Forces.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksandr Lytvynenko during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the head of NSDC, 1 million 50 thousand citizens have been drafted into the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"It is planned to call up more than 160 000. This will ensure the manning of military units up to 85%," Lytvynenko said.

On October 29, the Verkhovna Rada supported the laws on the extension of mobilization and martial law for another 90 days — until February 7, 2025. This is already the 13th similar decision during the full-scale war.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, martial law has been introduced in Ukraine and general mobilization has been announced. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, except for certain exceptions. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 can be called up for service if they have no legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military registration.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.