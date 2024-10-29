The Verkhovna Rada approved the NMT in 2025

On October 29, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted draft law No. 12053 regarding the state final certification and admissions campaign in 2025.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The authors of the document are representatives of the “Servant of the People”, “Motherland”, “Voice” and non-factional MPs. A total of 258 parliamentarians supported the norm.

The text of the draft law refers to the continuation of external examinations in the format of the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT). It was launched after the invasion of the Russian Federation in 2022.

The NMT procedure was left unchanged: applicants will take four subjects, three of which are compulsory. This is the Ukrainian language, mathematics and the history of Ukraine. One subject remains for the entrant to choose: foreign language, biology, geography, physics, chemistry or Ukrainian literature.

At the same time, state final certification (SАС) was not restored in the 4th, 9th, and 11th grades of the school. Accordingly, NMT will consist only of those graduates who want to enter universities.

Author: Anastasii Mohylevets