Territorial recruit centers, SBU and the police will exchange data on conscripts through an electronic system

The Cabinet of Ministers approved changes to strengthen military records and track violations of legislation by conscripts.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov.

From now on, territorial procurement centers, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), intelligence agencies and the National Police will exchange data through the electronic system. Thus, according to the minister, law enforcement officers will be able to quickly and efficiently receive information about violators and deliver them to the territorial recruit centers (TRCs) or relevant bodies.

Digitization increases transparency and helps to better organize work on equipping the Defense Forces of Ukraine, Umyerov emphasized. He says that such an innovation will strengthen defense capabilities, making the army stronger and military accounting more transparent.

