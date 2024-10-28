The budget committee left a 37% salary increase for prosecutors

The Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada rejected the amendment, which cancels the increase in the salaries of prosecutors by almost 3 billion hryvnias, that is, by 37%.

Deputy Chairman of the Council Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced this.

He noted that the amendments from MPs Volodymyr Tsabal and Nina Yuzhanina regarding not increasing the salaries of prosecutors by 3 billion will not be accepted. The working group took these amendments into account and recommended them.

MPs from the specialized committee, First Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Khomenko, and the head of the Council of Prosecutors insisted on increasing the salaries of prosecutors.

Thus, the Committee agreed to increase the salaries of prosecutors in the budget in 2025. 14 members of the committee voted in favor, four abstained, and one more was against.

