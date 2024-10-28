The founder of Kadorr Group Adnan Kivan died. He was the largest Arab investor in Ukraine

The founder of the Kadorr Group corporation Adnan Kivan, who is considered the largest Arab investor in Ukraine, has died.

This was reported by the press service of the group.

Kivan was 61 years old and originally from Syria. After graduating from high school, he went to Odesa, where he studied at the Academy of Food Technologies.

In 1986, he organized a company that mediated negotiations between the USSR and its Arab debtors. The company, Kivan said, received a 1.5 percent to 7 percent commission on each debt settlement deal. By 1990, the businessman, according to his estimation, earned almost $60 million.

In 2005, Kivan founded the company "Diana-Plus", which was engaged in the development of construction projects. In 2006, he created the construction company "Interinvestbud", in 2010 the Kadorr Group appeared. In 2017, he founded the agricultural company "Kador Grain of Ukraine". In 2018, he bought the English-language publication Kyiv Post.

In 2021, Kivan entered the ranking of the 100 richest Ukrainians according to Forbes, taking 42nd place with a fortune of $240 million.

