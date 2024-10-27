Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the best track and field athlete of 2024 in Europe

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh was recognized as the best athlete in Europe in 2024. The award from European Athletics was presented to her in Skopje during the Golden Tracks ceremony.

This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

This year, Yaroslava broke the world record in high jump, became the Olympic and European champion, the vice-champion of the world indoors and won the Diamond League final for the third time in a row.

"For me, as well as for every Ukrainian woman or man, every victory is important, because it is an opportunity to show that we are fighting. And we continue to do it in all fields. Finally, I have the award for the best female athlete of the year in Europe. She is for all Ukrainians," the athlete emphasized in a speech during the award ceremony.

The other day, the International Federation of Athletics (World Athletics) officially ratified Mahuchikhʼs world record of 2.10 meters. Mahuchikh officially became the current holder of the world record — the only Ukrainian woman in athletics with the best active result in history.