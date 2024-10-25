The President of the European Commission canceled negotiations with the Prime Minister of Serbia because of his meeting with the Russian Minister

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen canceled talks with Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vucevic on Friday because of his earlier meeting with a Russian minister.

This was reported by the EU ambassador in Belgrade, Emanuele Joffre, in a comment to AFP, Barronʼs reports.

"We canceled the meeting [...] after the Prime Ministerʼs meeting with the Minister of Economy of the Russian Federation," the EU ambassador said.

Earlier, Vuchevych met with Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Economic Development of Russia.

Joffre said that after the meeting, there was a statement on the Serbian governmentʼs website that spoke of "Serbiaʼs intention to strengthen economic relations with the Russian Federation in other areas." This message was later deleted.

"In this regard, the head of the Commission believes that there is no reason to hold a meeting with the Prime Minister," he added.

The statement, a copy of which was obtained by AFP, said Vuchevych spoke with Reshetnikov and the Russian delegation about "further strengthening of economic and general cooperation between the two countries.”

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.