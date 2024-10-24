In October, on the eve of the presidential elections and the referendum on the pro-European course in Moldova, Russia transferred more than $24 million to the country to bribe voters through the Promzvyazokbank application.

This was announced by the head of the General Police Inspectorate, Viorel Cernautianu, the local publication News Maker reports.

According to him, the scheme of bribing voters using "Promzvyazokbank" began to operate at the end of spring, but the number of transfers increased precisely on the eve of the elections and referendum.

People were helped to install bots in Telegram through the "Promvyazokbank" application. In October alone, the police documented and shut down 97 such bots. However, according to the police, they managed to register 138,000 mobile numbers from Moldova in the system.

So, if in September the amount of transfers was $15 million, then as of October 23 — $39 million.

So far, Moldovan law enforcement officers have documented more than 520 people involved in the voter bribery scheme. They face up to three years in prison or a large fine.

Elections in Moldova

The current president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, won the first round of this yearʼs presidential elections, which took place on October 20. Citizens also supported European integration.

42.45% of voters voted for Sanda, and 25.98% voted for her main competitor Oleksandr Stoyanoglo.

In these presidential elections, Moldova had 11 candidates. President of Moldova Maia Sandu is promoting her pro-European course in the EU referendum, which was supported by 50.46% of voters. At the same time, 25.98% of citizens opposed it.

The voter turnout reached 51.68%, so the results of the referendum are recognized as valid, because for this it was necessary that the voter turnout was at least 33%.

Russiaʼs influence on the elections in Moldova

The Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova, Cristina Gerasimova, said that Russia invested almost €100 million in attempts to disrupt the presidential elections and the referendum on joining the EU.

According to her, the Kremlin conducted disinformation and destabilization operations in Moldova, as well as bribed voters. Other officials in Chisinau have also noted in recent weeks a number of cases of apparent Russian interference in Moldovaʼs election process through sabotage and vote-buying.

Earlier in October, Moldovan police chief Viorel Cernautianu said that the Kremlin paid almost 130,000 people (5% of Moldovaʼs population) to support pro-Russian politicians.

Instead, the Kremlin categorically rejects accusations of interference in the presidential race in Moldova. In the Russian Federation, meanwhile, the government of Moldova is accused of conducting an "aggressive anti-Russian policy" due to the countryʼs desire to move away from Moscow and join the EU.

On election day, October 20, Moldova opened two polling stations on the territory of Russia for voting in the presidential elections. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova believes that Russia artificially created queues for them.

Moldova aims to join the European Union by 2030. The country is counting on the support of the West in the fight against Russian interference. Moldovaʼs goal to join the bloc by the end of the decade is quite ambitious, as the country will have to overcome many challenges on the way to EU membership, including corruption in the judicial system.

