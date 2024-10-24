Turkey hit the Kurds in Iraq and Syria after the terrorist attack in Ankara

The Turkish Air Force struck the positions of the militants of the Kurdistan Workersʼ Party in Iraq and Syria.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Turkey.

This happened after yesterdayʼs terrorist attack in the Turkish capital, Ankara, due to which four people died and 14 were injured.

As reported in the department, the air operation against terrorist targets in the north of Iraq and Syria was carried out "in order to eliminate terrorist attacks on the Turkish people and security forces and to guarantee the security of the borders."

The Ministry of Defense of Turkey claims that a total of 32 terrorist targets were successfully destroyed. During the operation, the "maximum amount of domestic ammunition" was used, the Ministry of Defense noted. The country plans to continue air operations.

The Turkish Defense Ministry assured that many terrorists were neutralized, preventing harm to innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural values, as well as the environment.

What preceded

The terrorist attack near one of the facilities of the aerospace company TUSAŞ took place in the evening of October 23. Three attackers drove up to the facilityʼs security gate, blew up a car and entered into an armed conflict with the security. Two terrorists were eliminated.

