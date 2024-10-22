Law enforcement officers simulated the murder of businessman Beibutyan and exposed an agent of the Russian intelligence services

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police detained an agent of the Russian special services who was preparing to kill the head of a public formation in Odesa. It is about businessman Hennadiy Beibutyan.

This was reported by the press services of SBU and the National Police, without naming names. Babel was informed about it by sources in the law enforcement agencies.

According to the investigation, the special service of the Russian Federation ordered the murder of Beibutyan, who publicly supported the mobilization, in order to conduct a "demonstration" liquidation and destabilize the socio-political situation in the region. Russian special services also wanted to continue killing other activists with a public pro-Ukrainian position.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers conducted a multi-pronged operation and simulated murder to find and detain a conspiring Russian agent — a 43-year-old citizen of Ukraine who had been in the sights of Russian special services since 2017, when he worked in the security service of one of the Russian oligarchic clans.

The law enforcement officers staged the murder, and they gave the photo and video evidence to the "executor" for transfer to the customer. The task of the agent was to find a killer who would kill Beibutyan for $80 000. The bogus "killer" acted under the control of law enforcement officers.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

When the agent was about to hand over the "evidence" of the contract killing to the curator from Russia, he was detained in a public place. The figure had an F-1 grenade with him. He was informed of suspicions for attempted murder and illegal handling of weapons. His actions can also be qualified as treason.

The figure is now in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

A few days ago, on October 19, the National Police of Odesa published the news that law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the shooting and death of a man who was found on the side of the road in the suburbs of Odesa. It was about the alleged death of Hennadiy Beibutyan.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.