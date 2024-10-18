“National cashback” will begin to be paid on October 22-31

Ukrainians will receive the first payment under the "National Cashback" from October 22 to 31.

This was reported in the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

In total, the state will transfer UAH 37.2 million accumulated for purchases in September to 646 378 Ukrainians.

You can spend your cashback on utilities, medical, transport, etc. Or donate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine or buy military bonds.

"Cashback is a form of financial support for citizens from the state. You can spend these funds, in particular, on communal services. This is an especially relevant issue during the heating season. In addition, these funds can be spent on charity, donated to the Armed Forces, and purchased military bonds. It is very important for us that Ukrainians choose Ukrainian. We expect that such additional advantages will not only be social support, but will also stimulate the development of Ukrainian manufacturers," said the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, the Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

Funds will be credited to those who bought Ukrainian goods, and the amount of cashback amounted to more than two hryvnias for September. In the previous month, there were 646 378 such citizens.

In order to receive cashback, it is necessary to activate the card for payments in "Diia". Those who did this will receive the cashback accumulated for September in October. Those who have not activated their card in “Diia”, and there are more than 300 000 such consumers, should do so. The funds will not disappear anywhere, they will be paid in November. The received cashback will not be taxed — the Verkhovna Rada has adopted the relevant law.

Cashback is paid monthly — from the 20th of the following month to the previous one. That is, at the end of October, consumers will receive cashback accumulated for September, at the end of November — for October.

What is needed to receive cashback from the state

Submit an application through the website or mobile application of a bank participating in the program, or contact a branch. The following banks joined the program: PrivatBank, monobank, Ukrgazbank, Sense Bank, PUIB, Abank, Globus, UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, Oschadbank, Acordbank and Bank Credit Dnipro.

Determine the cards with which you pay for purchases and give the bank permission to transfer information about transactions from these cards in stores that are participants of the program.

Open a physical or virtual card to which the cashback will be credited.

In “Diia”, in the "Services" section, select the "National Cashback" card for payments.

Cashback in the amount of 10% of the cost is charged for the purchase of goods from Ukrainian manufacturers participating in the program. The maximum amount of payments is UAH 3 000 per month.

