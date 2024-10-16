Sumy State University received the highest position among higher education institutions of Ukraine in the Times Higher Education rating

During the World Academic Summit, the British rating agency Times Higher Education determined the results of one of the most influential rankings of universities in the world. It included 17 Ukrainian institutions of higher education.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

The highest position was taken by Sumy State University, it was included in the group of universities ranked in the range of 801–1 000 in the world ranking. The remaining Ukrainian universities from Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Uzhhorod, Kharkiv and Chernivtsi were included in group 1,501+.

For the first time, O. O. Bogomolets National Medical University, I. I. Mechnikov Odesa National University and Vasyl Stefanyk Subcarpathian National University entered the rating.

The methodology of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 evaluated the activity of universities according to 18 performance indicators, which are grouped as follows: educational activity, research environment, research quality, cooperation with industry and international openness.

This year, 2 095 institutions from 115 countries entered the rating. Times Higher Education analysts analyzed 157 million citations and 18 million scientific publications from the Scopus database and interviewed more than 93 000 scientists from around the world. The University of Oxford in Great Britain is on the first place of the rating.

