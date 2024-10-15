A forced evacuation was announced in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region

A forced evacuation of civilians was announced from Kupyansk and three adjacent communities of Kharkiv region.

This was stated by the head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The decision was made on October 15 at a meeting of the Regional Defense Council. In particular, the evacuation will be carried out in the front-line city of Kupyansk, as well as in three communities — Kondrashivka, Kurylivka and Petropalivka

According to Syniehubov, approximately 4,000 residents remain on the left bank of the Oskol in the Kupyansk district. From some settlements to the front line — about 4 kilometers.

Families with children will also be evacuated from the Boriv community of the Izyum district.