The national football team of Ukraine played a draw with the national team of the Czech Republic in the League of Nations

On October 14, the national football team of Ukraine drew 1:1 with the national team of the Czech Republic in the match of the fourth round of the League of Nations.

The match took place in Wroclaw (Poland) at the Tarczynski Arena stadium.

In the 18th minute, after a corner kick by the Czech national team, the ball flew to Lukasz Cherv, who scored with a long shot into the lower left corner of Anatoly Trubinʼs goal — 0:1. In the 36th minute, Lukash Cherv shot again from a long distance, but the ball went past the goal.

In the 51st minute, Czech defender Ladislav Krejci played a handball in his own penalty area and earned a penalty in his goal. Artem Dovbyk made an 11-meter kick — 1:1.

The Ukrainian national football team will play the decisive matches of the League of Nations against Albania and Georgia in November. Now Ukraine occupies the last place in the group.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.