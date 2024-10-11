SBU detained a member of the Islamic State. He hid from the law enforcement officers for seven years

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained in Kyiv a member of the terrorist organization "Islamic State" (IS), who was wanted by Interpol for seven years.

This was reported to SBU.

The perpetrator turned out to be a citizen of one of the countries of Central Asia, who, even before the full-scale invasion of Russia, illegally arrived in Ukraine with a foreign passport of a false person.

Prior to that, the member of the Islamic State spent a long time in the Middle East, where he transported the militants of the organization to the territory of Syria.

When the criminal was in Ukraine, he tried to hide from justice: he constantly changed his mobile phone numbers and place of residence, renting apartments in different cities of the country.

Later, he tried to organize in Kyiv an illegal method of legalization of immigrants from countries with a high risk of terrorism.

SBU located him and detained him at his place of temporary residence in the capital of Ukraine.

A member of a terrorist organization was sent to custody. Now the issue of further extradition of the detainee to his native country, which declared him internationally wanted in 2017, is being resolved.

