Ukraine evacuated another 68 people from Lebanon. Of them, 28 are Ukrainians and 40 are citizens of seven other countries.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The plane from Beirut airport has already landed in Polish Rzeszow. Among the 28 evacuated Ukrainians — 19 adults and 9 children, they are already on their way to Ukraine. It was also possible to take away two dogs.

Ukraine also helped 40 foreigners from 7 countries — 26 adults and 14 children — to leave Lebanon. This is how it was possible to evacuate:

six people from Argentina;

six people from Mexico;

eight people from Moldova;

one person from Romania;

five people from the Czech Republic;

two people from Colombia;

12 people from Lebanon.

The operation was conducted by employees of Ukrainian intelligence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the previous three missions, they were able to take 234 people out of Lebanon — 189 citizens of Ukraine and 45 foreigners. In total, as of October 9, 2024, 302 people were evacuated from Lebanon — 217 Ukrainians and 85 citizens of other countries.

How to evacuate from Lebanon

It is necessary to contact the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Lebanon.

Phone number: (+961) 592 16 68;

Email: [email protected].

The 24-hour hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is also available at the number: +38 (044) 238 16 57.