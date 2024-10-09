The pilot of the Turkish Airlines passenger plane died during the flight — the board made an emergency landing

A Turkish Airlines pilot died during a passenger plane flight from Seattle, USA, to Istanbul, Turkey.

The BBC writes about it.

During the flight, 59-year-old captain Ilchekhin Pehlivan felt ill and fainted. The planeʼs employees tried to resuscitate him while other pilots were flying the plane, Turkish Airlines representative Yahya Ustun said.

Pehlivanʼs condition did not improve after providing first aid, so the pilots decided to make an emergency landing. However, the planeʼs captain died before landing.

Pehlivan has worked for Turkish Airlines since 2007. At the beginning of March 2024, he underwent a routine medical examination at an aviation medical center authorized by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation, where he was not found to have any health problems that would prevent him from performing his duties.

The Airbus A350 flight with flight number TC-LGR was diverted to New York. Passengers will be taken to Turkey from there.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.