An undeclared $1.5 million was found in a deputy from Khmelnytskyi

The employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) discovered more than $1.5 million, which she did not declare, as well as real estate from the deputy of the Khmelnytskyi City Council.

This is written by the SBI press service.

In her declaration, the official did not indicate that she had cash. However, during searches of individual bank accounts opened in her name and at her place of work, law enforcement officers seized $1.5 million in various currencies.

1 8













Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Investigators are investigating a criminal proceeding about the irregularities at the Khmelnytskyi Customs during the execution of agreements by a private company, the director of which is currently a deputy.

The woman reported suspicion of illegal enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). She faces up to ten years in prison with confiscation of all property.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.