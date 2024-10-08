The Russians attacked Kharkiv for the 2nd time in a day. There are dead and wounded

The Russian army hit a high-rise building in the densely populated Kyivsky district of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. It is known about the injured and the dead.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

As of 17:20, it is known about two dead. The number of injured is not reported.

On the morning of October 8, the Russians attacked a civilian enterprise in Kharkivʼs Industrialny district. It is known about 21 victims. 17 injured were hospitalized, including a 16-year-old teenager. Three victims were hospitalized in serious condition. Sixteen are in average condition, and others — in light.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.