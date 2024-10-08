Former NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg will chair the Munich Security Conference

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will become the chairman of the Munich Security Conference from February 2025. Previously, the media wrote about this possibility.

Information about Stoltenbergʼs appointment was confirmed by the press service of the Munich Security Conference.

Stoltenberg will replace the German Christoph Heusgen as chairman of the Munich Security Conference.

The Munich Security Conference is an annual international conference held in Munich every February since 1963. At it, politicians, military and business representatives, non-governmental organizations and security experts discuss current issues in the field of security outside of diplomatic and protocol requirements.

The main goal of the conference is to discuss topical issues of foreign policy, security and defense policy. This is the worldʼs largest conference on such issues.

Stoltenberg left the post of NATO head on October 1 of this year. His place was taken by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

