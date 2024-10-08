For the first time, the courts did not imprison military personnel for AWOL — they will continue their service in other military units

The Novomoskovsk City and District Court of the Dnipropetrovsk region decided not to imprison a serviceman who voluntarily left the military unit (AWOL) in December 2023.

The man filed a motion to release him from responsibility — he wanted to continue his service in another unit, the commander of which agreed to it.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) emphasized that the courts released from criminal responsibility three more military personnel who left their place of service in 2022-2024.

This was made possible thanks to the new law No. 11322, which decriminalizes desertion and desertion if it happened for the first time. However, this is only possible if they voluntarily return to military service.

When such soldiers return to duty, they are reinstated in their cash payments and benefits. No money will be paid for absence from service.

In Ukraine, for January-April 2023, 10 584 criminal proceedings under the article on AWOL and 7 306 proceedings for desertion were registered.

