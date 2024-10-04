SBU detained a Russian agent who was helping the Russians break through to Pokrovsk

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an agent of the Russian military intelligence in the Donetsk region. He scouted the combat positions of the Ukrainian troops who are holding the defense in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

In the zone of special attention of the Russian special services were the fortified areas and firing positions of the ground units of the Armed Forces.

The Russians also tried to identify the locations of logistics centers for the repair of military equipment and the location of the Defense Forcesʼ ammunition depots.

In the case of receiving intelligence, the occupiers planned to use it to prepare military operations.

To obtain coordinates for the attack, the military intelligence of the Russian Federation remotely recruited a 49-year-old unemployed man from Kramatorsk. He attracted the "attention" of the Russian special service with his pro-Kremlin activity in the banned “Odnoklassniki” social network.

At the direction of GRU, the person involved drove or walked around the area near the front line, where he covertly recorded the positions of Ukrainian troops. He marked the data on the Google map and sent it to his Russian curator with a detailed text description.

During the search, a mobile phone was seized from the suspect, which he used to communicate with the Russian special service.

The detainee was informed of suspicion of treason. The perpetrator is currently in custody without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.