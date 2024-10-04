The GUR Cyber specialists attacked the resources of suppliers of the Russian army

The Cyber Corps of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked several Russian online resources that are involved in the supply of the Russian army or track the movement of people on the territory of Russia.

A source in military intelligence informed Babel about this.

Cyber experts gained access to the okrug.ru resource, which is a supplier of military equipment and uniforms for the Russian Space Force, Ground Forces and Navy.

They also attacked the resources of vashhotel.ru, in particular, gained access to the data of users, including Russian servicemen who book accommodation in Russia. And also — Gostpatent.ru, which contains a database of registered patents and may be of interest to military intelligence.

An image of an owl above a neutralized aggressor appeared on the attacked resources.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

All these resources act in the interests of Russia and its occupying army.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.